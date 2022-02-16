PHUKET TEST & GO

New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4
оценка с
1868
Обновление February 16, 2022
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Hat Yai, New Season Square Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 15 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by New Season Square Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). New Season Square Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

23 Prachathipat Road, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU