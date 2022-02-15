BANGKOK TEST & GO

NANA Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
оценка с
5624
Обновление February 15, 2022
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+35 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, NANA Hotel Bangkok is ideally situated in Sukhumvit; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 10.9 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. NANA Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of NANA Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the NANA Hotel Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в NANA Hotel Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ NANA Hotel Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

4 Soi Nana Tai, Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
рейтинг с
2381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU