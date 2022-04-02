Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Na BaanYa Chiang Mai is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out. The ambiance of Na BaanYa Chiang Mai is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, cleaning products, mirror, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Na BaanYa Chiang Mai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
Rat Chiang Saen Road., Rat Chiang Saen Soi 2, Maung, Chiang Mai, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000