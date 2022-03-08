My Way Hua Hin Music Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Located in the peaceful coastal town of Hua Hin. My Way Hua Hin Music Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides a broad range of room amenities including movies, a CD player, a mini bar, and a safety box for your security. The interiors are stylishly designed and spacious. From here, guests can explore the unseen Thailand in the quiet streets of Hua Hin, play games along the beach, sunbath, and cool off in the sea before. Once this is all done, guests can go relaxing with a cocktail at the hotel's poolside bar and dine on fine international fare at the hotel’s restaurant. For those looking for excitement, My Way Hua Hin Music Hotel (SHA Plus+) organizes aerial sightseeing tours, golf, and scuba diving. Named after the Frank Sinatra song ‘My Way’, this hotel combines convenience with comfort.
20/35 Hua Hin Soi 108, Petchkasem Rd, Khongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuabkirikhan, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110