Mountain Creek Golf Resort and Residences (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Mountain Creek Golf Resort and Residences is ideally situated in Sikhio; one of the city's most popular locales. Set 50 km from the excitement of the city, this 5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Muang Porn Garden City, Lamtakhong Dam. Mountain Creek Golf Resort and Residences offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 34 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa, massage. Mountain Creek Golf Resort and Residences is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Nakhonratchasima.