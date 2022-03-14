CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
6.8
оценка с
4
Обновление March 14, 2022
Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Image 0
Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Image 1
Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Image 2
Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Image 3
Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Image 4
Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai - Image 5
+18 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, religious interests, culture hub of Chiang Mai. The city center is merely 1 km away and the airport can be reached within 20 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours, laundry service. Step into one of 6 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Miracle Boutique Chiang Mai
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

111/2, Moonmueang Rd , Sriphoom, Muang, Chiang Mai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
рейтинг с
381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
рейтинг с
65 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
20 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU