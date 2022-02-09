PATTAYA TEST & GO

Memo Suite Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
оценка с
251
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in South Pattaya, Memo Suite Pattaya is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. With its location just 0.0 km from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Thai Tattoo Studio, Lilly Souvenirs, Wat Chai Mongkon, Pattaya give to this hotel a special charm. The facilities and services provided by Memo Suite Pattaya ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Memo Suite Pattaya.

Score
0.0/5
No Rating
Based on 0 reviews
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
If you were a guest at Memo Suite Pattaya, the hotel and our viewers would be very grateful if you would leave a detailed review.
Адрес / Карта

193/445 M.10 Soi Rungland Village, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

