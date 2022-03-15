PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.2
оценка с
90
Обновление March 15, 2022
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+25 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Адрес / Карта

66/66 M 6 Naklue Banglamung Chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

