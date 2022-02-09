MALA HOTEL - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.3
оценка с
120
Обновление February 9, 2022
Situated in Kata, Mala Apartment is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as M.G.Collection, Wat Kitti Sangkaram, Kata View Point. The facilities and services provided by Mala Apartment ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, concierge. The ambiance of Mala Apartment is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mala Apartment is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Если бы вы были гостем в MALA HOTEL , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
117/1-2 Patak Road, Tambol Karon, Amphur Maung, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

