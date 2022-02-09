CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

M.I.N.D. Villa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.3
оценка с
77
Обновление February 9, 2022
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 0
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 1
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 2
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 3
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 4
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 5
+7 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, M.I.N.D. Villa enjoys a commanding position in the religious interests, sightseeing, culture hub of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by M.I.N.D. Villa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, laundromat, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. M.I.N.D. Villa is home to 5 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, slippers, free welcome drink, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including massage, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make M.I.N.D. Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в M.I.N.D. Villa , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ M.I.N.D. Villa
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

58 Samlan Rd. T.Prasingha A.Muang Chiangmai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU