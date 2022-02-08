KRABI TEST & GO

Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
оценка с
23
Обновление February 8, 2022
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Lux Family Villas is ideally situated in Ao Nang; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lux Family Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lux Family Villas.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

803, Moo 2, Soi Aonang 3 AoNang, Muang Krabi Tel.+66638656102, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Маленький курорт
8.1
рейтинг с
900 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Аквамарин Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
755 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU