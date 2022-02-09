Lucky Green View Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lucky Green View Hotel, located in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Lucky Green View Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Lucky Green View Hotel is home to 68 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Lucky Green View Hotel hits the spot in many ways.