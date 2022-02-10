BANGKOK TEST & GO

Loy La Long Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
699
Обновление February 10, 2022
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 0
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 1
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 2
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 3
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 4
Loy La Long Hotel - Image 5
+36 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Loy La Long Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 3. Km away. With the city's main attractions such as San Jao Sien Khong, Temple of the Golden Buddha (Wat Traimit), Marine Dept. Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Loy La Long Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer, restaurant, safety deposit boxes, smoking area. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Loy La Long Hotel your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Loy La Long Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Loy La Long Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

1620/2 (inside Patumkongka Rachaworawiharn Temple), Songwat Road, Samphantawong District, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU