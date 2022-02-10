BANGKOK TEST & GO

Louis Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
2191
February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Louis Tavern Hotel can accommodate up to 600 people and offers the ideal venue for conferences as well as business and social gatherings. Dining options at the Louis Tavern Hotel include the Laksi Coffee House, open 24 hours a day and serving the finest authentic Thai, Chinese, and European cuisine, and the Poy Sian Restaurant which specializes in the finest Chinese dishes. Popular and professional singers provide the entertainment at the Evita Cocktail Lounge at the hotel. The well-appointed guestrooms at the Louis Tavern Hotel offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities at the Louis Tavern Hotel include a terrace swimming pool.

Адрес / Карта

79 Soi Vibhavadi-Rangsit 64, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Don Muang, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

