CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Little Shelter. - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
оценка с
41
Обновление February 14, 2022
Little Shelter. - Image 0
Little Shelter. - Image 1
Little Shelter. - Image 2
Little Shelter. - Image 3
Little Shelter. - Image 4
Little Shelter. - Image 5
+5 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Little Shelter. is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Little Shelter., the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The property features 14 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include additional bathroom, additional toilet, sofa, towels, smoke detector. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Little Shelter. is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Little Shelter. , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Little Shelter.
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Lampoon Road, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
рейтинг с
1034 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU