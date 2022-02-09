CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
оценка с
229
Обновление February 9, 2022
Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Image 0
Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Image 1
Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Image 2
Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Image 3
Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Image 4
Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Image 5
+26 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are just a few of the facilities that set Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

Адрес / Карта

81/1 Arak Road Lane 1 Tambon Phrasing, Amphoe Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

