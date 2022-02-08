La-or Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am, La-or Resort is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 1.00 Km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Major Cineplex Hua Hin, R.D.M. Youth Center, Ran Mae Geb. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, La-or Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the La-or Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.