Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.
Этот отель относится к Партнер по прямым платежам .
Письма с мгновенным подтверждением бронирования для Thai Pass
Безопасная оплата и сбор документов
Отель напрямую получает оплату и сразу же получает доступ к документам для утверждения Thai Pass.
Quick Thailand Pass VIP Service request, and discounts
Real 24/7 Customer Service (Click to instantly connect)
Listing is directly managed by L'hotel Bangkok
FREE dtac 5G SIM card for hotel guests
Any cancellations received less than 3 days before arrival will be subjected to a cancellation fee, in the amount of 1st night charge.
Any booking amendments made within 3 days of arrival results in a cancellation fee and will not be eligible for reimbursement. Please be advised that unused nights will not be refunded and full period charges will apply, unless specifically directed by hotel manager.
We display all the hotel specific Cancellation Policies applicable to the period of a booking. When a cancellation is made, we will manually apply the appropriate policy, based on period, proximity to arrival date and hotel charge.
In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the hotel reserves the right to charge a fee equal as same as No Show Policy.
All refunds are subject to processing fees.
== Early check-out policy ==
For guest(s) check out earlier from original booking, Resort reserves the right to charge for actual total nights stay reserved without valid reasons.
== No-show policy ==
In the event of no-show, the resort reserves the right to charge a fee equal 100% for the entire value of the bookings.
Этот отель предлагает мгновенные письма с подтверждением бронирования и быстрое одобрение Thai Pass.
Все следующие пакеты включают в себя необходимые тесты и транспорт.
Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.