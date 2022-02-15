PHUKET TEST & GO

Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
7.6
оценка с
2179
Обновление February 15, 2022
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located on the historic Pasak River, 15 minutes from Wat Yai Chaimongkol and Ayutthaya City. The capital of Siam in 1390, Ayutthaya is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are 204 city or riverview rooms providing all necessities. A restaurant, gym, outdoor pool, business center, and even a bowling alley add to the fun. After walking and exploring the historical sites, a recommended trip would be a dinner boat cruise. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

27/2 Moo.11 Rojchana Rd., Ayutthaya Riverside, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU