Krabi City Seaview - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated and decorated on November 2012, Krabi City Seaview is located close to Krabi River and National Park. With its ideal location, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as plenty of bars, restaurants, a shopping center, and other tourist attractions. In addition, the hotel is only eight kilometers away from Krabi International Airport. This fascinating hotel offers modern accommodations to discerning travelers. Besides offering friendly and homey hospitality, the hotel ensures guests the greatest comfort. Krabi City Seaview is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Hua Hin.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX

Счет 0.0 /5 Без рейтинга На основе 0 отзывы Рейтинг 0 Отлично 0 Очень хороший 0 В среднем 0 Бедные 0 Ужасный Krabi City Seaview , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв. ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Krabi City Seaview СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ Если бы вы были гостем в, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.