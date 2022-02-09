KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi City Seaview - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.9
оценка с
454
Обновление February 9, 2022
Krabi City Seaview - Image 0
Krabi City Seaview - Image 1
Krabi City Seaview - Image 2
Krabi City Seaview - Image 3
Krabi City Seaview - Image 4
Krabi City Seaview - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated and decorated on November 2012, Krabi City Seaview is located close to Krabi River and National Park. With its ideal location, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as plenty of bars, restaurants, a shopping center, and other tourist attractions. In addition, the hotel is only eight kilometers away from Krabi International Airport. This fascinating hotel offers modern accommodations to discerning travelers. Besides offering friendly and homey hospitality, the hotel ensures guests the greatest comfort. Krabi City Seaview is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Hua Hin.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Krabi City Seaview , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Krabi City Seaview
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

77/1 Kongkha Road, Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU