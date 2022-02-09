Korsiri Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Korsiri Villas. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 40 minutes to reach the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Ton Aow Yon Waterfall, Khao-Khad View Tower, Kao Khad Viewpoint. The facilities and services provided by Korsiri Villas ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Korsiri Villas.