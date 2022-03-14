TRAT TEST & GO

Koh Chang Paradise Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
оценка с
1217
Обновление March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Koh Chang Paradise Resort sits on the glistening white sands of Klong Prao Beach. Watch the dazzling sunsets sink into the Gulf of Thailand. With 69 beautiful, air conditioned rooms, you'll bask in the warm Thai hospitality. Each room includes cable TV, robes, and a private safe. Lie by the beautiful blue pool, relax at the spa with a classic Thai massage, or step down to the beach and enjoy all the water sports. A dedicated staff is available to ensure your stay is as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. To book your trip to the Koh Chang Paradise Resort, enter your travel dates on our secure online form and submit.

Адрес / Карта

39/4 Moo 4, Moobaan Klongprao, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

