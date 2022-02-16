Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)See all the incredible sights of Koh Chang when you stay at Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus). This resort is strategically placed in the heart of the city, surrounded by the popular landmarks. Jump into the ocean, or just watch it with a cocktail. Just 1.2 km from Kai Bae Beach, you can enjoy some beach time with a stay at Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus).Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. The resort provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Koh Chang. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television, in-room video streaming and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant tea and mini bar. Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.If you're truly selective about eating, you'll be grateful for the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, hot tub and spa. The many offerings at Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports, motorized water sports and diving. You won't need anything for water activity fun other than your own enthusiasm, with aquatic activity conveniences like canoes made available at Koh Chang Cliff Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus). In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the hiking trails in the resort.Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library and shared lounge and TV area. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops.Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Koh Chang during your stay at the resort. The most well-known nearby local attraction is Mu Ko Chang National Park View Point which is located just about 1.7 km away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 84% of accommodations in the city.