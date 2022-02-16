PHUKET TEST & GO

Klong Prao Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.4
оценка с
1997
Обновление February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in a prime spot on the popular Koh Chang, the Klong Prao Resort (SHA Extra Plus) makes the most of the island's natural charms on the longest stretch of beach on the island, surrounded by lush hills, coconut groves, glistening waters, and untouched coral reef. A number of facilities will make your stay unforgettable, including the outdoor swimming pool, high-speed Internet access, sauna, whirlpool, fitness center, and minimart. Two restaurants serve some of the best Thai specialties on the island, while a conference room can accommodate up to 200 people. Island activities that can be arranged include diving, snorkeling, and fishing. To continue with your reservation at Klong Prao Resort (SHA Extra Plus), please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Адрес / Карта

21/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

