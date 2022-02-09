CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Khum Phucome Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
оценка с
760
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Khum Phucome Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. With its location just 2km from the city center and 20km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Studio Naenna Textiles Gallery, Maya Lifestyle Shopping Center, Think Park. The facilities and services provided by Khum Phucome Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Khum Phucome Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Адрес / Карта

14/23 Irrigation Canal Road, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

