PHUKET TEST & GO

Karon Phunaka Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
оценка с
562
Обновление February 22, 2022
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 0
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 1
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 2
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 3
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 4
Karon Phunaka Resort - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Perched on the cliff of Naka over vibrant Phuket, Karon Phunaka Resort offers luxurious and quality accommodation with stunning views of the city and the Andaman Sea. The property's eight buildings are given modern tropical design to complement its natural surroundings and distinguish itself from other traditional accommodations. Among the interesting sites to visit is the Buddha Image in Nakkerd Valley in one of the island’s National Reserve Forests. Its exclusive setting and exquisite design combined with a full range of modern conveniences guarantees a pleasant and enjoyable experience at Karon Phunaka Resort.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Karon Phunaka Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Karon Phunaka Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

22/1 Soi Patak Soi 22, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Отели-партнеры

Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Бест Вестерн Пхукет Оушен Резорт
8.3
рейтинг с
541 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Пляж Карон
8.4
рейтинг с
3074 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ON Hotel Пхукет
7.3
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пасифик Клуб Резорт
8.6
рейтинг с
397 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ворабури Пхукет Резорт и Спа
7.7
рейтинг с
1374 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Старый Пхукет Karon Beach Resort
8.2
рейтинг с
1024 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Карон Принцесс Отель
7.8
рейтинг с
507 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Хилтон Пхукет Аркадия Резорт и Спа
8.2
рейтинг с
1505 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU