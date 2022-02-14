CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kao Mai Lanna Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
оценка с
640
Обновление February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kao Mai Lanna Resort is a unique boutique accommodation on the route from Chiang Mai to Doi Inthanon, the highest mountain in Thailand. The rooms are renovated from the former tobacco curing barns, decorated in a contemporary Lanna style with antique furniture. Within the hotel's 20 acres of land, you'll find a tropical green garden which makes this boutique resort perfect for an afternoon walk. Guests can also swim in the pool in the midst of the greenery or relax with a massage. Kao Mai Lanna Resort is the perfect place to spend your vacation. The 18 old barns have been converted into 36 lively guestrooms in the peaceful garden. If this looks like the right choice of accommodation for your visit to Thailand, all you need to do now is enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation.

Адрес / Карта

1 Moo 6Chiang Mai-Hod Rd., Ban Klang, San Pa Tong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50120

