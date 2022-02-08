CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kantary Hills Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
оценка с
2173
Обновление February 8, 2022
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 0
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 1
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 2
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 3
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 4
Kantary Hills Hotel - Image 5
+23 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Kantary Hills Hotel provides serviced apartments in a good location for business or sightseeing and is perfect for long stays. Set in a chic part of the old city, 5 kilometers from the airport, and surrounded by good restaurants and shopping, the hotel is a fine base to explore the culture and beauty of Thailand's second largest city. Chiang Mai is loved by tourists, and the slower pace is a pleasant change from Bangkok. A few popular sites are Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Center, and the Elephant Nature Park. The hotel has large, fully equipped rooms with kitchenettes, a large swimming pool, and state-of-the-art business facilities.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Kantary Hills Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Kantary Hills Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

44 Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU