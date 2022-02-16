PHUKET TEST & GO

Kai Bae Beach Grand View - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
Обновление February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Trat, 16 km from Yuttanavi Memorial Monument at Ko Chang, Kai Bae Beach Grand View features accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a private beach area and a terrace. This 2-star hotel offers a concierge service. The hotel has family rooms. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower and a wardrobe. With a private bathroom, rooms at the hotel also feature a sea view. The nearest airport is Trat Airport, 25 km from Kai Bae Beach Grand View.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Kai Bae Beach Grand View , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Kai Bae Beach Grand View
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

10/14 Moh 4 ko chang, Koh Kood, Trat, Thailand, 23170

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU