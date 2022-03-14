Jumbotel Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Situated in Don Mueang International Airport, Jumbotel Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 20 km away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Jumbotel Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide carpeting, mirror, towels, closet, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Jumbotel Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.
34/41 Cheangwattana Rd, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210