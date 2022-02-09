Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) is a stylish boutique hotel located on Kata Beach. Perfectly placed in the beach center, guests are a mere five-minute walk to Kata's town center and less than a 10-minute walk to the beach. Guests can sit back and relax in one of the hotel's 15 guestrooms, all designed with guests' comfort in mind. Included in all rooms are a hair dryer, air conditioning, desk, internet access, and television. Featuring an executive floor, tour services, shops, and safety deposit boxes this Phuket hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Facilities for recreation and leisure include an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified).

