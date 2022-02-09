PHUKET TEST & GO

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
оценка с
313
Обновление February 9, 2022
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) is a stylish boutique hotel located on Kata Beach. Perfectly placed in the beach center, guests are a mere five-minute walk to Kata's town center and less than a 10-minute walk to the beach. Guests can sit back and relax in one of the hotel's 15 guestrooms, all designed with guests' comfort in mind. Included in all rooms are a hair dryer, air conditioning, desk, internet access, and television. Featuring an executive floor, tour services, shops, and safety deposit boxes this Phuket hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Facilities for recreation and leisure include an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified).

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

98/51 Patak Rd, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Отели-партнеры

Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель The Melody Phuket
8.5
рейтинг с
370 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ОЗО Пхукет
9.1
рейтинг с
70 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Метади Резорт и Виллы
8.6
рейтинг с
2205 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пич Хилл Резорт
7.7
рейтинг с
510 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Baan Saint Tropez
7.5
рейтинг с
6 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Мода - Ката Бич
8.2
рейтинг с
2898 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Гостевой дом
9.2
рейтинг с
535 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU