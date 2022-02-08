BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
387
Обновление February 8, 2022
Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+32 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Jasmine Exclusive 59 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 270 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Jasmine Exclusive 59 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

9 Sukhumvit 59, Sukhumvit Road (Boonchana), Klongtan-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

