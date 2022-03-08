SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.8
оценка с
919
Обновление March 8, 2022
Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Image 0
Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Image 1
Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Image 2
Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Image 3
Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Image 4
Jamahkiri Spa & Resort - Image 5
+39 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jamahkiri Spa & Resort is a luxurious resort on the south side Koh Tao, offering not only a picturesque location, but excellent amenities as well. Guests can make use of the property's outdoor pool and poolside bar, family room, salon, and fitness center. The biggest attraction on the island is diving, and the resort's Jamahkiri Dive Club provides for a safe and customized itinerary. Other activities include sailing, island hopping, and rock climbing. As night falls, dine on fresh seafood and enjoy the sunset while sipping cocktails at the on-site restaurant. And before you hop on the ferry for the ride back, head over to the Jamahkiri Spa for a truly relaxing treatment. Jamahkiri Spa & Resort proudly lays claim to being the only property on the island to now offer clean water all year round with their own desalination system in place. Jamahkiri Spa & Resort makes for the perfect destination for a honeymoon or a couple's getaway.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Jamahkiri Spa & Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Jamahkiri Spa & Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

21/2 Moo 3, Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Корал Вью Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
301 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ко Тао Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
1060 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Blue Tao Beach
8.9
рейтинг с
100 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Морской курорт
7.2
рейтинг с
637 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Thalassa
8.4
рейтинг с
375 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
рейтинг с
483 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Ко Панган Резорт & Спа
8.9
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Анантара Расананда Ко Панган Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
333 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU