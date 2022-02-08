PATTAYA TEST & GO

Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
оценка с
4096
Обновление February 8, 2022
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Intimate Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
One of the most popular hotels in Pattaya, Intimate Hotel Pattaya is known for providing consistent service time and again. This family run hotel sits in the heart of this seaside resort town, close to shops and banks. A stay here puts you within walking distance of Pattaya Beach and some of the shopping malls in the city such as Central Festival Beach, Royal Garden Plaza, and Mike Shopping Mall. Ripley's Believe It or Not and Walking Street are also short strolls away. If you wish to try out water sport or explore the sites on land, the tour desk on-site makes it easy to arrange excursions throughout the city. Those needing to put some work into their play can do so with ease thanks to the property's on-site business center, meeting facilities, and room service. With a rooftop pool and Jacuzzi, guests have the perfect outlet to relax with a cool dip in the pool. If you’re looking for a home away from home during your visit to Pattaya, then the Intimate Hotel Pattaya is ideal for you.

Адрес / Карта

397/42 M.10 Pattaya 2nd road, Nongprue, Banglamung,Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

