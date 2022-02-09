PHUKET TEST & GO

Impress Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
2.8
оценка с
1
Обновление February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a fitness center, terrace and views of garden, Impress Resort is set in Thalang, 1.6 mi from Wat Prathong. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and rooms with pool views.

At the resort all rooms include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a kitchenette, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a shower and free toiletries. All guest rooms will provide guests with a desk and a kettle.

Guests at Impress Resort can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Khao Phra Thaeo National Park is 2.5 mi from the accommodations, while Two Heroines Monument is 4.3 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 6.2 mi from Impress Resort.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Impress Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Impress Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

362/39 Moo 1, T.Thepkrasattri,, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Отели-партнеры

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Лайантара Резорт
8.9
рейтинг с
10 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Павильоны Пхукета
8.7
рейтинг с
329 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Angsana Villas Resort Пхукет
8
рейтинг с
698 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Баньян Три Пхукет
8.9
рейтинг с
1493 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Angsana Laguna Phuket
8.5
рейтинг с
1658 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Кассия Пхукет
8.7
рейтинг с
1182 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
8.6
рейтинг с
1728 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Diamond Resort Пхукет
8.6
рейтинг с
226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU