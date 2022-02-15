ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city. No plan is a great plan. Get to whatever interests you in Bangkok, conveniently with a stay at ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus), just 5.6 km from Don Mueang International Airport.At ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television. In selected rooms, you can find bottled water and a coffee or tea maker at your disposal.ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer and toiletries in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEvery day at ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. ibis Bangkok IMPACT (SHA Extra Plus) caters to its guests varied dietary restrictions with cuisine types such as halal available.A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.