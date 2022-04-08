CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Harmonize Hotel, located in the Charoenmueng area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. Top features of the property include 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, elevator, 24-hour check-in. Guests can choose from 77 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Harmonize Hotel.

Superhighway Chiangmai-Lampang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

