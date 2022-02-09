BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
оценка с
315
Обновление February 9, 2022
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 0
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 1
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 2
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 3
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 4
Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel is located on the main Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Walking distance from the hotel are shops, restaurants, and nightclubs. Also within walking distance is the Nana skytrain station which connects to the business district as well as all major shopping and entertainment areas in the city. In addition to excellent breakfast selections, the restaurant on-site includes an extensive menu of Thai and continental dishes. An indoor pool is provided for recreation, and free Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Gulliver's Tavern Hotel provides convenience above all else to guests of the capital.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Gulliver's Tavern Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Gulliver's Tavern Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

6/1 Sukhumvit Soi 5, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU