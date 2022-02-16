PHUKET TEST & GO

Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.8
оценка с
2195
Обновление February 16, 2022
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+42 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of City Center, Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai is home to 80 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Rai, the Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

185 Moo 25 Tambon Rop Wiang, Amphoe Muang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU