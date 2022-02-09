BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
1064
Обновление February 9, 2022
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

87 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU