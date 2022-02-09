PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Sea Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
оценка с
2014
Обновление February 9, 2022
Golden Sea Pattaya - Image 0
Golden Sea Pattaya - Image 1
Golden Sea Pattaya - Image 2
Golden Sea Pattaya - Image 3
Golden Sea Pattaya - Image 4
Golden Sea Pattaya - Image 5
+39 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, shopping, nightlife district of Pattaya, Golden Sea Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 0.3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Golden Sea Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service, 24-hour security are just a few of the facilities that set Golden Sea Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Golden Sea Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Golden Sea Pattaya , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Golden Sea Pattaya
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

316/152 Moo.10, Chalermprakiat Rd. (Pattaya 3rd Rd.), Soi Chalermprakiat 33, Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU