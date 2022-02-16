Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus)Enjoy the best of Chiang Rai and nearby adventures with a stay at Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus). Are you seeking the true Chiang Rai? Experiencing the best of the city's culture is easy with a stay at Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus), located merely 3.0 km from Baan Dam Museum.At Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Chiang Rai is made even more convenient with the taxi, car hire and shuttle services available at the resort.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus). All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All rooms at Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus) are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus). A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and hot tub. Don't forget to make a visit or two to the resort's pool. At Golden Pine Resort and Spa (SHA Extra Plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. Enjoy your favorite drink in your swimsuit at the resort's poolside bar.Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the resort's fitness facility. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the resort's shared lounge and TV area. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyDon't spend all your time inside while in Chiang Rai! Be sure to visit Longneck Karen Village located 6.4 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Chiang Rai.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this resort scored higher than 82% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this resort's room comfort is rated higher than 86% of other accommodations in Chiang Rai.