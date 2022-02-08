Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

PATTAYA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Jomtien Beach. Among the facilities at this property are a kids' club and a concierge service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, bathrobes and a wardrobe. Every room is equipped with a safety deposit box, while selected rooms have a terrace. At the hotel the rooms come with a seating area. A continental breakfast is available daily at Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel. The accommodation offers 5-star accommodation with a sauna and children's playground. Jomtien Beach is 150 metres from Golden Jomtien Beach Hotel, while Pattaya Floating Market is 3.7 km away. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 40 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

250/338 Soi Jomtien 16 Moo 12 Nongprue Banglamung Chonburi 20150, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

