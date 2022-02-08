Golden Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Surrounding a grand swimming pool, the 79 rooms of Golden Beach Resort are directly situated on the beachfront of Ao Nang and the Andaman Sea. Covering four acres of gardens, this 4-star resort is a short stroll from shops, bars, and convenience stores. Krabi International Airport is about 20 kilometers from the resort, and airport transfer is provided for the convenience of guests. Golden Beach Resort hosts an indoor and outdoor restaurant called Thai Thai, serving excellent Thai and Western cuisine. Fresh seafood is also prepared daily for evening barbeques. Between treks and adventures around the island, guests may lay back and enjoy the poolside bar, family room, and hot tub found on-site at Golden Beach Resort. Wi-Fi is available in public areas and meeting facilities are provided for private or corporate functions. Whether it is to explore the city or escape daily life, Golden Beach Resort is definitely the right choice for you.

254 Moo 2, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

