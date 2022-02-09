PATTAYA TEST & GO

FX Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
542
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Phra Tamnak Hill, FX Hotel Pattaya enjoys a commanding position in the romance, beaches, sightseeing hub of Pattaya. Situated only 1.5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. FX Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, garden, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, FX Hotel Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

Адрес / Карта

352/308 Phratamnak soi 4, moo12, Nongprue, Banglamung, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

