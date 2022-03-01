FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Check-in at FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok, a boutique hotel with 72 stylishly cosy modern furnished spacious guestrooms. The hotel is a ten-minute walk to Nana and Phloen Chit BTS Train Station. Besides, only a Five-minute walk next to the renowned Bumrungrad International Hospital.

The hotel is conveniently accessible to other places of travel destination in Bangkok such as the Embassies, offices and numerous department stores surround the area of this boutique-style hotel in Bangkok that features stylishly cosy modern furnished rooms.

158/1, Sukhumvit Soi 1/1 (Ruenruedee), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

