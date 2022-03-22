Franjipani Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. With its ideal location just 2.7 km from Cicada Market, Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+) gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the resort.The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+). Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+) are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have separate living room and balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water and a coffee or tea maker are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWhether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Franjipani Resort (SHA Plus+) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. With the resort's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyVenture outside the resort and explore Hua Hin / Cha-am. Sometimes the best vacation days are spent doing nothing. With Hua Hin Beach located 6.4 km away, you can turn a sunny day into a perfect chill out with sand and surf.Reasons to stay hereThis resort's facilities score higher than 83% of accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this resort's food and dining options score it better than 92% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 90% of competition in the city on room comfort.