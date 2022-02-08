BANGKOK TEST & GO

FOODOTEL - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.5
оценка с
34
Обновление February 8, 2022
FOODOTEL - Image 0
FOODOTEL - Image 1
FOODOTEL - Image 2
FOODOTEL - Image 3
FOODOTEL - Image 4
FOODOTEL - Image 5
+18 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в FOODOTEL , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ FOODOTEL
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

26,28,30 Charoen Nakhon Soi4, Khlong Tonsai, Khlong San, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
347 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU