Eireann boutique hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Eireann boutique hotelGetting in and around Buriram is a breeze when staying at Eireann boutique hotel, located just minutes away from the city center.The range of services provided by Eireann boutique hotel ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Buriram.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out and luggage storage. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service. The hotel even offers a fireplace for a warm atmosphere on chilly nights.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.Eireann boutique hotel promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the mini golf course in the hotel.Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 92% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 93% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 90% of the city's accommodation.