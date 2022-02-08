BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
879
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 30 KM away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Step into one of 194 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property's recreational facilities, which include badminton court, mini golf course, fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

Адрес / Карта

104 Moo 4, Bangna-Trad Hightway Km 14, Banghalong - Bangplee, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

